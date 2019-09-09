English
    Mahesh Babu Talks About Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa At Cine Mahotsavam 2019

    Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi recently attended Cine Mahotsavam 2019. Two of the biggest stars of Tollywood came together for the grand function, which was held in Hyderabad yesterday (September 8, 2019). Speaking at the function, Mahesh Babu talked about Chiranjeevi as well as Megastar's upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

    While expressing his happiness on gracing the event along with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu opined that one would attain positive energy while sitting and talking to the Megastar. He also spoke a few words about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and expressed his eagerness to watch this upcoming big-budget venture. He wished Chiranjeevi and the entire team of Sye Raa the very best.

    "All the best for Sye Raa sir. The trailer of the film is simply unbelievable and we are looking forward to this movie," Mahesh Babu said while speaking at the function.

    This rightly sums up the huge hype that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy carries. The Chiranjeevi starrer, directed by Surinder Reddy, is a magnum opus of Telugu Cinema and is expected to take the Telugu film industry to newer heights.

    Reportedly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is gearing up to release on October 2, 2019, and it is expected to make a gigantic release across the globe. Before the big release, team Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is also planning to host a pre-release event, which is expected to be held on September 15, 2019. If reports are anything to go by, a new trailer of the film is also expected to be unveiled by the team.

    Along with Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also features actors from various film industries. Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Ravi Kishan, Sudeep, etc., are also a part of the star cast of this highly-awaited venture. Reportedly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will also be releasing in languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
