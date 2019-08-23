'I Am Very Insecure And That’s A Good Thing That Keeps Me Driving’, Mahesh Babu Talks About Success!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a show stealer and his fans, globally believe that with his charming personality and successes, he is the star they are rooting for! He has a huge fan base not just down south but nationally and internationally, beyond borders.

Mahesh Babu's box office collection in the past has proven that he is the most bankable actor who has given phenomenal box office records and has been in the industry for a long time. His films are not only appreciated in metropolitan cities but are appreciated in Punjab region as well which makes his appeal larger and bigger!

In a recent interview, Mahesh Babu was asked about his take on success and he had this to say, "You have to have hunger I feel otherwise I am very insecure even now if you ask me and that's a good thing to have because you can't just that okay I am successful and layback because that's not how it's done because every Friday it gets decided that's how it is and I am very very insecure and that's a good thing that keeps me driving".

Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru portraying the role of an army officer. He was recently seen in Kashmir shooting for the film. According to the news, the film is a revenge action drama. The actor was even trained by a linguist to get the pronunciation correct.

Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020 and the fans are looking forward to watching the star on the big screen.