    Mahesh Babu To Be Replaced By A Young Star In This Big Project?

    Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh form a hit actor-director combo. The success of their previous films like Businessman and Pokkiri strengthen this statement and even Mahesh Babu fans are longing to see this combo back again with a cracker of a film.

    After the huge success of Businessman that released in 2012, director Puri Jagannadh had planned a big-budget film with Mahesh, titled 'Jana Gana Mana'. The film sparked the interest of the audiences straight away but the movie failed to take off at that moment.

    Most recently, rumours regarding this much-awaited project spiced up after the huge success that the director's iSmart Shankar enjoyed. Mahesh Babu fans want the director to revive the project but the latest speculations suggest that the director is planning this project with another top star.

    The rumours that have come up claim that Puri Jagannadh is planning to cast none other than Kannada star Yash in this highly-ambitious project.

    Yash is a South Indian sensation at present and the success that his big-budget venture KGF enjoyed boosted the young actor's star status to new levels. In fact, KGF had released in Telugu also and opened to good reports. Yash has gone on to become a very familiar face among the Telugu audiences. His upcoming film KGF 2, is one such project, which has huge expectations surrounding it.

    Nevertheless, director Puri Jagannadh has not come up with any particular update regarding the revival of the film or its star cast. Earlier, even rumours were rife that it would be Vijay Deverakonda who will be starring in this movie. We have to wait for the director's word to get a confirmation to know whether the project is on the cards or not.

    Meanwhile, his iSmart Shankar is running to packed houses in theatres. The grapevine has it that the director is planning a sequel to the Ram Pothineni starrer.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    mahesh babu yash
