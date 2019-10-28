Mahesh Babu To Collaborate With Devadas Fame Sriram Adittya Soon? Exciting Rumour Goes Viral

Sriram Adittya's Tweet

"That was a really sweet gesture @urstrulyMahesh garu!! Thank you for the lovely wishes!! Wishing You, Namratha garu, Gautham and Sitara a Fantastic and a Happy Diwali too," (sic) tweeted Sriram Adittya while sharing the good news.

A Big Opportunity For Sriram Adittya?

Sriram Adittya, who made his directorial debut with the 2015 release Bhale Manchi Roju, is not considered to be an 'A-lister' yet. However, last year, he directed Nagarjuna and 'Natural Star' Nani in Devadas and added a new dimension to his career. Sadly, the comedy-drama underperformed at the box office, taking a toll on his standing in the industry. Many feel that working with Mahesh Babu might help him get a much-needed break.

The Background

Interestingly, Sriram Adittya was supposed to direct a film with Mahesh Babu's nephew Galla Ashok, however, it got shelved due to creative differences.

The Big Sankranti Clash!

Coming back to Sarileru Neekevvaru, it is touted to be an action-comedy that revolves around the exploits of an Army officer who is afraid of blood. The film features 'Kodava Beauty' Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder hero and this has grabbed plenty of attention.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is set to clash at the box office with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on January 12 and this has ruffled a few feathers.