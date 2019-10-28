    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mahesh Babu To Collaborate With Devadas Fame Sriram Adittya Soon? Exciting Rumour Goes Viral

      By
      |

      Mahesh Babu, the undisputed 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, featuring him in a new avatar. The film, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, has created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and this is a positive sign. With Sarileru Neekevvaru mania running wild, here is more terrific news for 'Super Star' fans. In an exciting development, Mahesh Babu sent a special Diwali gift to young filmmaker Sriram Adittya and this seems to have triggered speculation of him teaming up with the Devadas director in the near future.

      Sriram Adittya's Tweet

      Sriram Adittya's Tweet

      "That was a really sweet gesture @urstrulyMahesh garu!! Thank you for the lovely wishes!! Wishing You, Namratha garu, Gautham and Sitara a Fantastic and a Happy Diwali too," (sic) tweeted Sriram Adittya while sharing the good news.

      A Big Opportunity For Sriram Adittya?

      A Big Opportunity For Sriram Adittya?

      Sriram Adittya, who made his directorial debut with the 2015 release Bhale Manchi Roju, is not considered to be an 'A-lister' yet. However, last year, he directed Nagarjuna and 'Natural Star' Nani in Devadas and added a new dimension to his career. Sadly, the comedy-drama underperformed at the box office, taking a toll on his standing in the industry. Many feel that working with Mahesh Babu might help him get a much-needed break.

      The Background

      The Background

      Interestingly, Sriram Adittya was supposed to direct a film with Mahesh Babu's nephew Galla Ashok, however, it got shelved due to creative differences.

      The Big Sankranti Clash!

      The Big Sankranti Clash!

      Coming back to Sarileru Neekevvaru, it is touted to be an action-comedy that revolves around the exploits of an Army officer who is afraid of blood. The film features 'Kodava Beauty' Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder hero and this has grabbed plenty of attention.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru is set to clash at the box office with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on January 12 and this has ruffled a few feathers.

      Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 28, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue