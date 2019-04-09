Mahesh Babu To Lock Horns With This Superstar At The Box Office?

Mahesh Babu enjoys a huge fan base and he is tagged as the 'Superstar' for all the right reasons. The reception that the teaser of his next film Maharshi received once again proves that he is one of the biggest stars of South India.

After Maharshi, Mahesh Babu is expected to join hands with F2 film-maker Anil Ravipudi. Even though an official announcement regarding the film is yet to be made, there are talks doing the rounds that this will be the superstar's next big release.

Even some of the reports have come out that this Mahesh Babu movie will be releasing as Sankranthi release of the year 2020. Now, what is more interesting is that this Mahesh Babu movie might fight it out with another superstar's film at the box office.

Yes, we are talking about Rajinikanth's next film with AR Murugadoss, which has been titled as Darbar. The first look poster, as well as the title of the film, was revealed today (April 09, 2019). Now, reports are rife that Darbar will be releasing during the Pongal season of 2020.

Well, if that happens, it would be an interesting clash to watch out for as both Mahesh Babu and Rajinikanth enjoy good market in both the Tamil and Telugu speaking regions. It would indeed be a real big box office clash to watch out for.