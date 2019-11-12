Mahesh Babu To Make His Bollywood Debut With SSMB 27

Telugu stars like Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have put their step forward in Bollywood, and Mahesh Babu's entry to this zone has been long awaited. A pan-Indian film from the Superstar is something that his fans are looking forward to and the latest rumour suggests that Mahesh's next film after Sarileru Neekevvaru might pave way for his entry in Bollywood.

Well, the reports that surfaced regarding 'SSMB 27' (Super Star Mahesh Babu, for the curious Georges!) have left fans quite excited. Rumour has it that Prince's 27th movie will be directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel and talks are already on to make it a pan-Indian flick. Speculations are rife that this upcoming movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. It is also being believed that Anil Sunkara, who is the producer of Sarileru Neekevvaru, might bankroll this project as well.

At the same time, it is also being said that the shoot of the film will commence in May 2020. Interestingly, it will be in April 2020 that Prasanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 will be taking over the theatres. Meanwhile, rumour has it that the Dookudu star would opt for a complete makeover in this film and will take a few months break for the get-up change.

However, neither Mahesh nor Prasanth Neel has come up with any update regarding the project. It needs to be seen whether SSMB 27 will truly set the platform for the actor's grand debut in Bollywood. He is already a known face to the Hindi-speaking audiences, and such a move would further increase his popularity and fan base.

Meanwhile, fans are prepping up for Sarileru Neekevvaru's release, which will hit theatres during the Sankranti season. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is expected to be a complete family entertainer, capable of taking the box office by storm. Rumour has it that the teaser of the movie will release by the last week of this month.