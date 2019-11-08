Is This Why Mahesh Babu Is Taking A Break Post Sarileru Neekevvaru’s Release?

Mahesh Babu To Sport A New Look?

As it was previously reported, Mahesh Babu's next film (Mahesh 27) will be helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and is likely to have a pan-India appeal. 'Super Star' will reportedly sport a new look in the film. Many feel that he will perfect his new avatar during the hiatus.

A Big Decision?

The grapevine also suggests that the Okkadu hero wants to turn producer with Mahesh 27 as it has the potential to emerge as a sensational hit at the box office. It seems that he plans to work out the finances and finalise the modalities during his time-off.

In Safe Hands

In 2017, Mahesh Babu tried to expand his fan base with the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Spyder, directed by AR Murugadoss. Sadly, the spy-thriller sank without a trace and left everyone in a state of shock. Prashanth Neel impressed movie buffs with KGF and proved that he understands the tastes of a pan-India audience. As such, the inside talk is that Mahesh 27 is unlikely to be another Spyder for the 'Prince Army'.

Are You Ready?

Coming back to Sarileru Neekevvaru, it is an action-comedy that revolves around the antics of an Army man, who is afraid of blood. The film stars 'Kodava Beauty' Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and this is one of its biggest highlights. 'Lady Amitabh' Vijayashanti is making her comeback to the big screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has taken Tollywood by storm.