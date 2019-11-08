Is This Why Mahesh Babu Is Taking A Break Post Sarileru Neekevvaru’s Release?
Telugu star Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres on January 12, 2020. The film, helmed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, features 'Prince' in a new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity. Once Sarileru Neekevvaru arrives in theatres, Mahesh Babu will take a three-month break before beginning his next movie. Now, the real reason behind this has been revealed and it might take fans by surprise.
Mahesh Babu To Sport A New Look?
As it was previously reported, Mahesh Babu's next film (Mahesh 27) will be helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and is likely to have a pan-India appeal. 'Super Star' will reportedly sport a new look in the film. Many feel that he will perfect his new avatar during the hiatus.
A Big Decision?
The grapevine also suggests that the Okkadu hero wants to turn producer with Mahesh 27 as it has the potential to emerge as a sensational hit at the box office. It seems that he plans to work out the finances and finalise the modalities during his time-off.
In Safe Hands
In 2017, Mahesh Babu tried to expand his fan base with the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Spyder, directed by AR Murugadoss. Sadly, the spy-thriller sank without a trace and left everyone in a state of shock. Prashanth Neel impressed movie buffs with KGF and proved that he understands the tastes of a pan-India audience. As such, the inside talk is that Mahesh 27 is unlikely to be another Spyder for the 'Prince Army'.
Are You Ready?
Coming back to Sarileru Neekevvaru, it is an action-comedy that revolves around the antics of an Army man, who is afraid of blood. The film stars 'Kodava Beauty' Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and this is one of its biggest highlights. 'Lady Amitabh' Vijayashanti is making her comeback to the big screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has taken Tollywood by storm.
