Mahesh Babu To Take A Three-Month Break Post Sarileru Neekevvaru's Release

Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the busiest stars around. After the stupendous success of Maharsri, the Spyder hero has been working on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is being directed by Anil Ravipudi. Recently, while speaking to TOI, Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's wife confirmed that the actor would go on a three-month break after SN releases.

"Yes, Mahesh will be taking a three-month break after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru in January. He wants to just float through some time, be on his own, spend time with his kids. He will also prepare for his next film," she was quoted as saying.

She further added, "He has been working non-stop for his last two films Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has earned himself a break. It's a very small break compared to the last time when he stayed away from work for three years. I think he needs a long holiday with no work pressures. He plans to take a three-month break. But knowing him, he may get restless after a month and dive right back into work."

Coming back to Sarileru Neekevvaru, it is slated to be a Sankranti release and will lock horns with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo and Rajinikanth's Darbar. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in this venture and it is to be noted that it is her first collaboration with the Okkadu actor. Mahesh is touted to play an Army officer, who's afraid of blood in this family drama.

So, are you excited for Mahesh Babu's upcoming films? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu Charging Rs 50 Crore For Sarileru Neekevvaru? The Truth Is Out