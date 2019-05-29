Mahesh Babu To Team Up With This Top Filmmaker Once Again? Exciting Deets Inside

Last year, Mahesh Babu gave strong proof of his abilities as an actor when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from the 'Prince Army'. The film, helmed by Koratala Siva, featured the star in the role of a Chief Minister and did full justice to his mass hero image. Now, here is some big news for all Mahesh Babu's die-hard fans.

According to reports, the Super Star is set to collaborate with Koratala Siva for Mahesh 27. However, the maverick director will be producing the film rather than directing it. The buzz is that the movie will be directed by Geetha Govindam fame director Parasuram.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently in the limelight due to his latest movie Maharshi which hit screens on May 9, 2019 and set the box office on fire. The movie, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, featured the Spyder star in three different avatars and touched upon farming. Maharshi has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu.

The Super Star's next movie, tentatively titled Mahesh 26, will be directed by Anil Ravipudi and see him act opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Source: Tollywood.Net