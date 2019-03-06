Mahesh Babu Wasn’t Ready To Accept His Affair With Namrata; Gave A Strict WARNING To His Then GF

Mahesh Babu Gave A Strict Warning To Namrata!

During her interview with The Times Of India, Namrata said that Mahesh Babu likes calling the shots at home and added that he used to 'lay the rules' even when they were dating. She also revealed that he had very clearly told her not to refrain from talking about their relationship till he found stability in his career.

Her Exact Words

"Even when I was dating him for four years prior to our marriage, he didn't want our relationship to be out in the open. The media was hounding me to admit it. But, Mahesh was clear that he wanted to be stable in his career, before his parents knew about us."

Mahesh Babu Forced Namrata To Quit Films

Talking about her decision to stop doing films post marriage, Namrata said that she had no choice as Mahesh Babu had made it clear that he did not want a 'working wife'.

"They call it love (laughs). He was clear that he didn't want a working wife," she added.

'Mahesh Spoils Gautam Rotten'

Talking about Mahesh Babu's parenting style, she said that the Businessman actor is a caring dad who spoils son Gautham a lot.

"Mahesh spoils Gautam rotten. He never says ‘no' to his wants. Recently, Gautam wanted a new car for himself. He sat behind the wheel of some small car and was totally fascinated by it. Mahesh was okay with Gautam's demand. But I put my foot down."

Namrata On Being Happy In Life

On being asked a question about making a comeback to films, Namrata said that she would never do a film again and indicated that she was happy with her life.

"Never. Moreover, I wouldn't be able to strike a balance between work and family," added the former actress.

To Conclude...

Mahesh Babu and Namrata are still going strong and are regarded as an inspiration by many people in the industry. At present, Prince is gearing up for the release of Maharshi, which is one of the biggest releases of the year. On the other hand, Namrata is busy with her personal commitments.