    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mahesh Babu Worried About Sarileru Neekevvaru’s Box Office Prospects For This Reason?

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Mahesh Babu, the resident 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Sarileru Neekkevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti. The film, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, has piqued the curiosity and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is some surprising news for 'Super Star' fans. According to Cinejosh, Mahesh Babu is not too sure about whether Sarileru Neekevvaru will emerge as a runaway hit at the box office.

      1:Nenokkadine Effect?

      1:Nenokkadine Effect?

      In 2014, Mahesh Babu suffered a big setback when the highly ambitious 1:Nenokkadine bombed at the box office, leaving fans in a state of shock. Even though the Sukumar-directed movie impressed most critics, it failed to rake in the moolah. Following this, he decided against releasing his films on Sankranti The inside talk is that the Spyder hero is yet to get over the debacle and fears that Sarileru Neekevvaru too might not do as well as expected.

      Clash On The Cards

      Clash On The Cards

      Sarileru Neekevvaru is set to clash at the ticket window with actor Allu Arjun's comeback film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and this has ruffled a few feathers. The Trivikram Srinivas-helmed movie has grabbed a great deal of attention and this indicates that ‘Stylish Star' might give Mahesh Babu a run for his money.

      The ‘M’ Factor

      The ‘M’ Factor

      Mega fans are likely to support Ala Vaikunthapurramloo as they view Mahesh Babu as a rival, which suggests that Sarileru Neekevvaru might face some difficulties in the long run.

      About Sarileru Neekevvaru

      About Sarileru Neekevvaru

      In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that revolves around the exploits of an Army officer. It stars Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine and this is one of its highlights. Actress Vijayashanti, making a comeback to films after a hiatus, too is a part of the cast.

      The Way Ahead…

      The Way Ahead…

      Meanwhile, the buzz is that Mahesh Babu has already finalized his next project. Once Sarileru Neekevvaru hits screens, he is likely to team up with Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie, featuring plenty of mass elements.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Theatrical Rights Sold; No Buyers For Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Despite Promotions?

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru mahesh babu
      Story first published: Sunday, November 17, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 17, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue