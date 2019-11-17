Mahesh Babu Worried About Sarileru Neekevvaru’s Box Office Prospects For This Reason?

1:Nenokkadine Effect?

In 2014, Mahesh Babu suffered a big setback when the highly ambitious 1:Nenokkadine bombed at the box office, leaving fans in a state of shock. Even though the Sukumar-directed movie impressed most critics, it failed to rake in the moolah. Following this, he decided against releasing his films on Sankranti The inside talk is that the Spyder hero is yet to get over the debacle and fears that Sarileru Neekevvaru too might not do as well as expected.

Clash On The Cards

Sarileru Neekevvaru is set to clash at the ticket window with actor Allu Arjun's comeback film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and this has ruffled a few feathers. The Trivikram Srinivas-helmed movie has grabbed a great deal of attention and this indicates that ‘Stylish Star' might give Mahesh Babu a run for his money.

The ‘M’ Factor

Mega fans are likely to support Ala Vaikunthapurramloo as they view Mahesh Babu as a rival, which suggests that Sarileru Neekevvaru might face some difficulties in the long run.

About Sarileru Neekevvaru

In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that revolves around the exploits of an Army officer. It stars Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine and this is one of its highlights. Actress Vijayashanti, making a comeback to films after a hiatus, too is a part of the cast.

The Way Ahead…

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Mahesh Babu has already finalized his next project. Once Sarileru Neekevvaru hits screens, he is likely to team up with Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie, featuring plenty of mass elements.