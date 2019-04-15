Majili Box Office Collections (10 Days): Chay Reaches A Milestone As Samantha Proves Her Mettle
Last year, actor Naga Chaitanya suffered a big setback when Shailaja Reddy Alludu flattered to deceive and ended up being a big failure. To make matters worse, his next release Savyasachi turned to be an even bigger flop and virtually sank without a trace. With the setbacks behind him, the 'Yuva Samrat' is currently in the limelight due to his big release Majili which hit screens on Friday (April 5, 2019) and opened to a good response at the ticket window. More that a week later, it is still going strong and raking in the moolah. Here is the complete report.
10 Days Collections
As per the latest reports, Majili has collected a 10-day share of Rs 24.10 crore at the AP/TS box office and helped Chay get his first clean hit after a string of flops. Thjis is a big development and proves that the Akkineni lad is still a force to be reckoned with.
Killing It Worldwide!
The report further states that Majili has become the first Naga Chaitanya starrer to enter the Rs 50-crore club at the Worldwide box office which is quite an achievement.
The Magic's Intact
Being the first major release of the Summer, Majili managed to take a solid opening and silence Chay's critics big time. Samantha's star power and her crackling chemistry with Naga Chaitanya worked wonders for the movie and helped it become a runaway hit.
Sam Is 'Proud' Of Chay
Interestingly, Sam was pretty confident about the film right from the word go. During an interview with a daily, she said that she was proud of Chay's performance in Majili and indicated that she was confident about its box office prospects.
The Bottomline
Majili is likely to rake in some more moolah in the coming days. However, it might run out of steam once Nani's Jersey hits screens on April 19, 2019. Either way, Majili is a landmark film which Chay fans are likely to be proud of for a long time to come. Enough said!
