    Majili Box Office Collections (Day 1): Naga Chaitanya Scores An Impressive Win Over Venkatesh

    The year 2018 was a dreadful one for young actor Naga Chaitanya. His first big release Shailaja Reddy Alludu opened to a decent response at the box office before collapsing big time. His second release Savyasachi, featuring Bollywood and Kollywood star R Madhavan in the lead, proved to be a non-starter and ended up being an embarrassment for Chay fans. At present, he is in the limelight due to his latest film Majili which hit screens yesterday (April 5, 2019). The movie, featuring Samantha Akkineni as the female lead, has opened to a good response at the box office. Here is the complete report.

    Majili Beats F2 In Nizam

    Majili has opened on a good note at the Nizam box office and collected a share of Rs 1.85 crore, beating Venkatesh's Sankranti release F2 which had raked in 1.75 crore on the opening day.

    Majili Works In The US

    The film has also managed to make a solid impact at the US box office, collecting USD 163,000 through premieres. In doing so, it has become Chay's best opener in the US. Needless to say, this is quite an achievement and proves that Majili has clicked with fans.

    The WOM Is Healthy

    The general feeling is that Majili is a pretty well-made film which works due to its emotional climax and relatable plot. Chay and Sam have managed to impress fans big time owing to their intense chemistry. Majili has also been appreciated for its good background score and hummable tunes. As such, the WOM is quite favourable and this help the film in the days to come.

    About Majili

    Majili, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is a romantic-drama and features Naga Chaitanya in the role of a cricketer who suffers following a spat with his captain. Besides Sam and Chay, it also features Divyanka Kaushik in the lead.

    To Conclude…

    Majili is likely to remain the top choice of the family audience in the days to come which might help it emerge as a runaway hit.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
