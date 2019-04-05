Majili Movie Review: Live Updates About The Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Akkineni Starrer

Will Chay And Sam Impress Again?

Chay and Sam have previously collaborated for films such as Ye Maya Chesave and Manam and impressed fans with their chemistry. The buzz is that their chemistry in Majili is quite intense which suggests that the film is going to be an absolute delight for fans.

The Climax Is Gripping

As reported previously, Majili features an emotional climax that has the potential to leave fans teary-eyed. Moreover, the scenes between Samantha and Chay have come out well and form the crux of the story. All in all, Majili has the potential to be a gripping romantic-drama.

Sam Is Proud Of Her Hubby

Interestingly, Sam is quite happy about Naga Chaitanya's performance in Majini. During a recent interview, the U Turn actress had said that the film is going to be a milestone for her hubby.

"I've seen the film and I feel proud of Chay for his performance. He has improved leaps and bounds as an actor and this is his best performance so far. For both Chay and Shiva, this film is going to be a milestone in their careers," she had told a daily.

A Winner On The Cards?

Majili has witnessed good advance bookings at most centres. In facts, all tickets have been sold out for the next few days at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad which is quite an achievement. In fact, many in the industry feel that Majili has the potential to be Naga Chaitanya's best opener ever.