Majili Box Office Collections Update: Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's Movie Set To Enter A Special Club

Majili Set To Reach A Milestone

Majili has collected nearly USD 961,000 at the Overseas box office so far and is set to enter the illustrious 1 Million club. The movie has, reportedly, collected USD 775,000 in the US and exceeded expectations. Similarly, it has raked in respectable amounts in Australia and the UAE as well.

Chay Is Back!

The year 2018 was a terrible year for Naga Chaitanya as he delivered consecutive flops which took a toll on his standing in the industry. His first release Shailaja Reddy Alludu opened to a good response at the box office before crashing big time. His second release Savyasachi proved to be a non-starter and ended up being a major embarrassment for all concerned. The phenomenal response to Majili has helped him revive his career and prove that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

The Healthy WOM Does The Trick

The general feeling is that Majili is a pretty compelling film which hits the right notes, courtesy its gripping climax and engaging plot. Chay and Sam have managed to floor fans with their intense chemistry. Majili has also been appreciated for its commendable background score and soul-stirring tunes which add new life to the narrative. As such, the WOM is quite favourable and this seems to have done the trick for Majili.

To Conclude...

Majili is likely to end its run in the overseas market once Jersey hits the screens this Friday (April 19, 2019) and emerge as the first clean winner of the Summer. Enough said!