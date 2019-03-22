Majili Promotions: Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Answer Some Crazy Questions During #AskChaySam!
Telugu movie audiences are waiting to see Naga Chaitanya and Samantha together on the big screen yet again and their wait would come to an end within a couple of weeks of time with Majili set to arrive in the theatres. ChaySam, as they are fondly called, have been busy with the promotion works of the film.
Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who form a perfect and ideal couple, came together in an interesting programme which came up with the hashtag #AskChaySam. In this interesting conversation, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha gave some interesting love tips to the fans who send out some questions to the stars through their Twitter account. Here are some of the interesting answers given by ChaySam during the show.
Regarding The Proposal
One of the fans asked a question regarding the best way to propose a girl to which Samantha gave the answer by saying that you just have to be honest. Naga Chaitanya too added that you have to just showcase your true personality.
Everything Is In Your Mind
Another question that popped up was whether a relationship would work if the girl is 7 or 8 years elder to you, to which Naga Chaitanya replied saying that age is never a problem and everything is in your mind.
Naga Chaitanya's Interesting Reply
A lady came up with an interesting question saying that her husband is madly in love with Samantha and she asked them how to make him forget her. On a lighter note, Naga Chaitanya just told to ask her husband to meet him.
How To Handle This Situation!
When a person asked about how to handle a situation where the boy and girl are vegans and non-vegans respectively, Samantha came up with an advice asking to accept a person the way who are they are and nothing else should matter if everything else works in a relationship.
(Courtesy: Shine Screens YouTube Channel)