Majili TRP Rating: A Flop Show By Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Movie!

Majili was one among the major successes of Summer 2019 and the film, which brought back the on-screen combo of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, had garnered the love of audiences. However, the latest reports reveal that Majili, which was a theatrical success, has had a flop show on the mini-screen with the film registering low TRP rating.

Reportedly, Majili had made its television premiere recently. The film was telecast on Gemini TV but the reports that have come regarding the TRP ratings might leave a few shocked. Reportedly, Majili television premiere got a 6.13 TRP rating, which is pretty low, considering that the movie was a humungous success at the box office.

Majili is a family movie that rides high on emotional elements. Such films do enjoy a grand reception when television premieres are done but Majili's case was quite different. Moreover, reports also suggest that the satellite rights of the film were bagged for a whopping Rs 5 crore, which is yet another reason to say that the film has had a flop show on television. It is also being said that TRP ratings for Majili were much lesser than some of the other films of Naga Chaitanya, which, in fact, had a poor outing at the box office.

Nevertheless, Majili enjoyed complete success in theatres with the film emerging as the unanimous winner of April 2019. In fact, Majili was also one among the most profitable ventures of the first half of 2019. The Naga Chaitanya starrer, reportedly, collected a share of above Rs 40 crore and thus, becoming a solid hit at the box office. Majili was directed by Shiva Nirvana and it had hit theatres on April 4, 2019. Along with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, the film also featured Divyansha Kaushik, Ananya Agarwal, Rao Ramesh, Athul Kulkarni, etc., in important roles.