Majili Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About Naga Chaitanya And Samantha’s Movie

Last week, actress Samantha Akkineni became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when her Tamil film Super Deluxe opened to a fair response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The movie, described as one of the best films of the year, helped the Akkineni bahu add a new dimension to her career. Now, she is back with her last Telugu film Majili which is set to hit screens today (April 5, 2019).

The film, helmed by Shiva Nirvana, marks Sam's first collaboration with husband Naga Chaitanya post marriage and this is its big USP. Majili is touted to be an intense romantic-drama and features Chay in in the role of a cricketer.

Some time ago, the U Turn lady had said that her hubby has delivered a terrific performance in Majili and proved that he has evolved as a performer. Fans have high expectations the film and this makes it an important release for all concerned. The first shows are set to begin. Stay tuned for the Majili Twitter review.

Neeharika Rajesh @NeeharikaRajesh #majili a perfect blend of emotions with a satisfying climax!! @Samanthaprabhu2 and @chay_akkineni looked stunning as usual and their performance is flawless A totally refreshing storyline makes majili a must watch

#majili #sivanirvana krishna @Kumar04880432 #Majili carrier best performance by @chay_akkineni .. loved the emotional scenes between @Samanthaprabhu2 and @chay_akkineni ...#chayIsBack on track ..this will be the repeated watchable movie in recent times .. RamCharan™ @IamAlwaysCharan Agni Saakshiga Thaali Kattina Bharya ni Sir

@Samanthaprabhu2 whistles whistles for this dialogue in theater. The lady superstar who can pull crowds with her outstanding and terrific performance and once again proved that she climbed one more step with #Majili as an actress. Krishna Akkineni Fan @YuvaSamratNC #Majili has real emotions & Credits to director who stick to reality more than cinematic liberty Mr @chay_akkineni & Mrs @Samanthaprabhu2 did some stellar performances @divyanshak10 is too beautiful 😍 to handle 😘

