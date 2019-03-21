Majili Updates: Chay And Samantha Akkineni's Film Hits A Major Roadblock; Shocking Deets Inside

Actor Naga Chaitanya, one of the most popular young heartthrobs in Telugu cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of Majili which is one of the biggest Tollywood films of the year. The film, touted to be an emotional drama, marks his first collaboration with Samantha Akkineni post marriage and this is its USP. Majili has created a good deal of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons and is likely to open well at the box office. Now, with its release date around the corner, the film is in the limelight because of an unexpected reason.

According to a leading website, music director Gopi Sundar recently walked out of Majili citing personal reasons and this left the team in a state of shock. Following his exit, the makers approached SS Thaman to come on-board and wrap up the re-recording. Fortunately, the Balupu composer accepted their request and saved the day.

Interestingly, Thaman is quite an expert when it comes to coming up with effective melodies. As such, many feel that the association with Majili might be a blessing for the film.

Majili, marking the fourth collaboration between Sam and Chay, is slated to release on April 5, 2019.

