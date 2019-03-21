English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Majili Updates: Chay And Samantha Akkineni's Film Hits A Major Roadblock; Shocking Deets Inside

    By
    |

    Actor Naga Chaitanya, one of the most popular young heartthrobs in Telugu cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of Majili which is one of the biggest Tollywood films of the year. The film, touted to be an emotional drama, marks his first collaboration with Samantha Akkineni post marriage and this is its USP. Majili has created a good deal of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons and is likely to open well at the box office. Now, with its release date around the corner, the film is in the limelight because of an unexpected reason.

    According to a leading website, music director Gopi Sundar recently walked out of Majili citing personal reasons and this left the team in a state of shock. Following his exit, the makers approached SS Thaman to come on-board and wrap up the re-recording. Fortunately, the Balupu composer accepted their request and saved the day.

    Majili

    Interestingly, Thaman is quite an expert when it comes to coming up with effective melodies. As such, many feel that the association with Majili might be a blessing for the film.

    Majili, marking the fourth collaboration between Sam and Chay, is slated to release on April 5, 2019.

    So, do you feel that Sam and Chay will be able to impress fans with their chemistry in Majili? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue