    Majili Final Box Office Collections (US): Samantha And Naga Chaitanya's Movie Works Its Magic

    Last year, actor Naga Chaitanya suffered a big setback when Shailaja Reddy Alludu collapsed at the box office after opening on a decent note. The film, featuring the gorgeous Anu Emmanuel as the female lead, never really clicked with the mass audience which proved to be its downfall. Thereafter, he returned to theatres with Savyasachi which bombed at the box office while failing to impress critics.

    At present, Chay is in the limelight due to his latest release Majili. The romantic-drama hit screens on April 5, 2018 and opened to a good response at the box office. Now, nearly a month later, it has ended its run at the US box office on an impressive note.

    Chay Bounces Back

    According to a leading website, Majili collected Rs 5.58 crore during its run at the US box office and managed to breakeven. Given its excellent performance, the film has emerged as Chay's second highest grosser in the US.

    Sam Does The Trick

    Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have previously collaborated for successful movies such as Ye Maya Chesave and Manam and won the hearts of fans with their chemistry. Majili marked their first film post marriage which proved to be its biggest highlight. the general feeling is that the Akkineni Bahu's crackling and natural chemistry with her hubby added a new dimension to Majili and upped its recall value big time.

    The WOM Was Healthy

    Majili clicked with fans and critics alike with most of them describing it as the best movie of Chay's career. While praising it, LM Kaushik had said that the climax was just too good.

    "Kudos to @Samanthaprabhu2 @chay_akkineni for accepting such roles. The climax conversation scene betw. them is a fitting end to the film," (sic) he had added.

    The Way Ahead

    With Majili winning hearts, Chay has turned his attention to Venky Mama which will see him act alongside Venkatesh. On the other hand, Samantha currently has O Baby and the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty.

