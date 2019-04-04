Mammooty's Yatra Television Premiere: YSR Mania To Grip The Small Screen On This Date

Yatra, featuring Malayalam star Mammootty in the lead, hit screens on February 8, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office while impressing the target audience. The film, revolving around former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy's famous foot journey (Padayatra), also received rave reviews from critics alike and ultimately ended its run on a respectable note. Now, here is some big news for Mammootty's fans.

In an awesome development, Yatra is set to have its world Television premiere on Star Maa at 12 pm on Sunday ( April 7, 2019). The film highlights YSR's achievements while projecting the former mass leader as someone who was worshipped by the people of undivided Andhra Pradesh. As such it might serve as a good reminder of YSR's achievements ahead of the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

Interestingly, a few Telugu Desam Party supporters are unhappy with the date of its premiere as they feel it can affect the mood of the state days before the poll. It will be worth watching if the backlash forces Star Maa to change its plans.

Yatra, directed by Anando Brahma fame Mahi Raghav, also featured Suhasini in the lead. Actors Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Nassar too were a part of the cast.

