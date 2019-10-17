Manchu Manoj Confirms Divorce With An Emotional Post

Actor Manchu Manoj, who is going through a lean phase on the work front, just took to Twitter and confirmed that he has parted ways with wife Pranathi Reddy. Elaborating on the reasons behind his divorce, he said that after a lot of 'introspection' he realised that ending the marriage was the only way of dealing with the differences that had cropped up during a 'beautiful journey'.

"With a heavy heart my well cherished relationship came to an official end two months back. We had our differences and were away from each other for two years. After a lot of pain and introspection, we are officially separated," (sic) said Manchu Manoj

Requesting fans to respect his privacy, Manchu Manoj implied that Pranathi Reddy would always hold a special place in his life and vice versa. The young hero added that his marital problems made it difficult for him to concentrate on his career, creating major issues for him.

Thanking his family for being his support system, Manchu Manoj said that he would not have 'survived' the difficult phase without his near and dear ones. The Vedam actor also made it clear that he would soon turn his full attention to films, rebuilding his career.

"We are two individuals who respect and care for each other. I thank my family for being by my side in my low times," (sic) said Manchu Manoj.

In case you did not know, Manchu Manoj and Pranathi Reddy tied the knot in 2015, much to the delight of their well-wishers. Sadly, the two started staying separately shortly thereafter due to personal differences.

We hope that Manchu Manoj and Pranathi Reddy stay strong in this difficult time and ultimately put the setback behind them.