Manchu Vishnu To LIVE Telecast His Wife's Delivery; Thanks Kajal Aggarwal!

A few months ago, Manchu Vishnu revealed the pleasant news that he and his wife are expecting their fourth child. The glad news was well-accepted by their fans and wishes started to pour in for the lovely couple.

Now, Manchu Vishnu and his wife Viranica have shared a piece of important news, which has come as a surprising one to their fans. Reportedly, Manchu Vishnu and wife Viranica are planning a very bold step by opting for a LIVE telecast of her upcoming delivery.

It was Manchu Vishnu himself who revealed the information to his fans and followers. He has also mentioned that the couple discussed with actress Kajal Aggarwal before taking up such a decision. He has thanked Kajal Agarwal for the idea. Reportedly, the due date is approaching and the actor is planning to go LIVE on Instagram on that special day.

"After lots of discussions/ deliberations with the beautiful @MsKajalAggarwal; I am planning to do an instagram LIVE of @vinimanchu giving birth to our new baby!!!! Thanks @MsKajalAggarwal Just love your idea," Manchu Vishnu wrote on social media (sic). Well, this is indeed quite a bold move by the lovely couple.

Take a look at the tweet and the reactions that it has received..

After lots of discussions/ deliberations with the beautiful @MsKajalAggarwal; I am planning to do an instagram LIVE of @vinimanchu giving birth to our new baby!!!! Thanks @MsKajalAggarwal . Just love your idea. ❤️ — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 8, 2019

Earlier this day, Viranica Manchu had sent out a lovely tweet sharing some fond memories of the couple. Take a look at the tweet here..

Manchu Vishnu and Viranica tied the knot back in the year 2008. The couple were blessed with twins Ariaana and Viviaan in 2011. Later in 2018, they welcomed their third child Avraam.

Announcing that a new member is on the way to join their family, he had penned, "A special announcement from a special location. From Vini's home town and favourite place, we are delighted to announce that Ari, Vivi, and Avram are now going to be joined by a fourth little angel! (sic)"