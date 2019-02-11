Balakrishna Upset With Krish? NBK Issues A Stern Warning To The NTR Mahanayakudu Director

Krish-directed NTR Kathanayakudu hit screens on January 9, 2019, amidst much fanfare, receiving rave reviews from all quarters. The Balakrishna starrer opened on a good note, however, it failed to perform in the following days and turned out to be a disaster. Almost immediately after the NTR Kathanayakudu debacle, Krish got into a fight with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over Manikarnika. During an interview, he claimed that the star had hijacked the film and wrongly taken credit for directing most of it.

Following this, Kangana hit back at Krish and revealed her version of the incident. Now, it seems that the whole controversy has upset NBK big time. The Jai Simha actor apparently advised the director to keep quiet till the release of NTR Mahanayakudu. He also reminded him that arguing with the B-town star does not make any sense as NTR Kathanayakudu was a big flop.

"Its fine to speak if Kathanayakudu got hit talk. But at present the scene is different at the box office and if Manikarnika controversy continues, it may affect even Mahanayakudu. You can talk about Manikarnika after release of Mahanayakudu," he reportedly told Krish.

Krish has apparently decided to follow the instructions and will further speak on the controversy only after NTR Mahanayakudu hits screens this March.

On a related note, Manikarnika initially opened to a good response at the box office, however, it slowed down after the impressive opening. As such, it might not prove to be as successful as expected.

Source: Cinejosh