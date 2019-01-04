 »   »   »  Manikarnika Telugu Trailer Launch: A Graceful Kangana Ranaut Attends The Event

he feisty Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the Hindi film industry today. The powerhouse performer enjoys an enviable fan following because of her bold nature and impressive body of work. At present, 'Queen' is gearing up for the release of her latest film Manikarnika. The film features her in the role of the warrior queen Rani Laxmibai and it has created a buzz in the Hindi belt because of its powerful trailer.

Manikarnika will also be released in Telugu and the Telugu version's press meet and trailer launch took place today( January 4, 2019) in Hyderabad. Kangana attended the event and answered a few questions asked by the Telugu media. As expected, she looked lovely and proved that she knows how to carry any look with ease. Here are a couple of photos from the event.

Manikarnika has been directed by Kangana Ranaut herself and the buzz is that it's going to hit the screens on January 25, 2019. However, the release date has been officially announced yet.

Manikarnika also features Atul Kulkarni, Enthiran actor Danny Denzonpa and the Bengali star Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.

This is crucial release for Kangana and could make or break affair for her. We wish her good luck and hope the Manikarnika does well at the box office.