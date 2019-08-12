Manmadhudu 2 Box Office Verdict: The Nagarjuna Starrer On Its Way To Becoming A Disaster?

The First Day

Manmadhudu 2 enjoyed a decent first day at the box office. It had a huge hype surrounding it and the film registered good collections on its first day. Reportedly, the film is said to have made a share of around Rs 1 crore.

The Steady Decline

Reportedly, there was a steady decline in the box office collections for the movie in the later days. According to reports, the film witnessed a huge drop on both Saturday and Sunday, which again hampered the prospects of the film for a future run.

First Weekend Collections

Manmadhudu 2 made a big release across the globe and reports suggest that the film had a below-average first weekend in the overseas centres as well. Reportedly, the film has made a share of around Rs 8.34 crore on its first weekend, which is average figures.

The Verdict Is Out?

The reports doing the rounds on Twitter claim that Manmadhudu 2 has turned out to be a huge disaster at the overseas box office. At the same time, it is also being said that the Nagarjuna starrer is on its way to becoming a disaster in AP/TS regions as well.