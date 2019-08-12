Manmadhudu 2 Box Office Verdict: The Nagarjuna Starrer On Its Way To Becoming A Disaster?
Manmadhudu 2, the Nagarjuna starrer came to the theatres amidst good expectations. Being the sequel to one of the most-appreciated films of Nagarjuna's acting career so far, Manmadhudu 2 was expected to be a money-spinner. However, the film received negative reviews on the first day itself, which hampered its prospects at the box office. It has completed the first weekend of run in theatres. How well did the movie fare? What will be the final verdict of Manmadhudu 2? Read Manmadhudu 2 box office verdict report to know more about this.
The First Day
Manmadhudu 2 enjoyed a decent first day at the box office. It had a huge hype surrounding it and the film registered good collections on its first day. Reportedly, the film is said to have made a share of around Rs 1 crore.
The Steady Decline
Reportedly, there was a steady decline in the box office collections for the movie in the later days. According to reports, the film witnessed a huge drop on both Saturday and Sunday, which again hampered the prospects of the film for a future run.
First Weekend Collections
Manmadhudu 2 made a big release across the globe and reports suggest that the film had a below-average first weekend in the overseas centres as well. Reportedly, the film has made a share of around Rs 8.34 crore on its first weekend, which is average figures.
The Verdict Is Out?
The reports doing the rounds on Twitter claim that Manmadhudu 2 has turned out to be a huge disaster at the overseas box office. At the same time, it is also being said that the Nagarjuna starrer is on its way to becoming a disaster in AP/TS regions as well.
A couple of movies are in the line for a release in this week and going at this rate, it seems like Manmadhudu 2 would find it hard to fight with those films.