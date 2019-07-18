Samantha Akkineni Finds Herself In Embarrassing Situation Due To Nagarjuna?

There's no denying 2018 was a forgettable year for Tollywood star Nagarjuna. The veteran actor delivered two consecutive flops, which left his fans in a state of shock. With Officer and Devadas in the past, Tollywood's 'King' is awaiting the release of Manmadhudu 2, slated to hit screens this August. The film, helmed by Rahul Ravindran, has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and this might help it open on a good note.

The Manmadhudu 2 trailer, which released some time ago, created a great deal of buzz amongst fans as it featured a lip-lock between Nags and one of his heroines. While some liked it, most felt that it did not go well with the star's image. The 'Avanthika Special' teaser, featuring Rakul Preet, too ruffled a few feathers as it featured the Punjabi hottie in a 'smoking' hot avatar.

With the controversies in full swing, most fans expected the outspoken Samantha Akkineni to come to Nagarjuna's rescue or take a stand on the Rakul controversy. However, Sam has so far refrained from commenting on the issues, which seems to have upset her supporters big time.

The 'Akkineni Bahu' has also not commented on the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 casting couch row, which has added to her worries.

So, do you think Samantha should speak about the Bigg Boss and Manmadhudu 2 controversies? Is she being unfairly targeted? Comments, please!