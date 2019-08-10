Manmadhudu 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Nagarjuna’s Movie Opens On A Decent Note

A Fair Start

According to early trade estimates, Manmadhudu 2 collected a share of around Rs 5 crore at the Worldwide box office on Day 1 and emerged as the top choice of the target audience. One is likely to get a better idea once the official figures are revealed.

On The Home Front

Manmadhudu 2 opened reasonably well in the Telugu states, collecting a share of around Rs 4 crore. The actual figure might be a bit higher if the offline ticket sales were better than expected.

The Finer Deets

The morning shows of Manmadhudu 2 witnessed an occupancy of around 45 per cent. Business picked up in the evening with most shows having an occupancy of around 50 per cent. The film apparently fared better in the urban areas when compared to mass centres. The collections in a few areas were a bit lower than expected, due to rains.

The WOM Is Mixed

The general feeling is that Manmadhudu 2 is a decent attempt at storytelling that does not offer anything extraordinary. While Nags and Rakul are good, most of the comic punches feel a bit forced. Moreover, the screenplay is a bit slow. As such, the WOM is mixed, which might slow down the film in the days to come.

The Road Ahead…

Manmadhudu 2 is likely to pick up today (August 10, 2019) and rake in the moolah. The film will most probably do well on Sunday (August 11, 2019) as well and end its first weekend on a good note.