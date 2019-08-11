Manmadhudu 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): A Slow Day For The Nagarjuna Starrer

Day 2 Collections

According to early estimates, Manmadhudu 2 had a decent first Saturday and remained the top choice of the target audience. However, the Day 2 collections are not as high as expected, which is not a positive sign. One is likely to get a better understanding of the situation once the official figures are released.

Drop In Collections

Manmadhudu 2 witnessed a major drop in collections at the AP/TS box office, which is a cause of worry for the makers. As per early reports, the Day 2 share is likely to be around Rs 3 crore.

Negative Talk Affects Manmadhudu 2?

Manmadhudu 2 became the hottest trend on social media for all the wrong reasons due to Nagarjuna's bold antics in the teaser. The negativity and trolling new heights once the film hit screens with several fans making fun of the lip-lock between Jhansi and Rakul Preet. Some trolls even attacked Chinmayi, who is married to director Rahul Ravindran, for not slamming the ‘sexist' movie. The buzz is that the negativity is one of the main reasons behind the drop in collections.

Three In A Row?

Last year, Nagarjuna received a big shock when Officer bombed at the box office while failing to impress Akkineni fans. His next release Devadas too did not do as well as expected. Unless Manmadhudu 2 picks up big time, it might end up being King's third consecutive flop.

The Way Ahead

Manmadhudu 2 needs to have a solid first Sunday in order to have any chances of reaching break-even. Its fate might also depend on whether it is able to stay strong on the weekdays.