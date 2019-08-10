Manmadhudu 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers

Hari Krishna @Hari82087166

@Chinmayi@Samanthaprabhu2 #Manmadhudu2 what kind of movie is this? Full of double meanings and in one scene indirectly talks about weight that is about body parts? Please respond about this. (sic)

Cchuniya @chunia0325

#Manmadhudu2 😍😍😍 So I don't know what the negative reviews are all about!!!! I went for the show... I loved it... the show was full... the audience (mostly families) were laughing and enjoying the film... infact they waited for the end credits to finish too!!!! (sic)

Navyanth 17 @Navyanth17

Watched #Manmadhudu2 Just a minutes ago Great acting by @iamnagarjuna Sir you look like a 20 year old kid @Rakulpreet Had Impressed a lot in the movie wity Her expressions and Her #Beautyness Great Direction by @23_rahulr Keep it up sir #Manmadadhu2 Will defenitely cross #100cr (sic)

Sandeep @Insoluble_Me

Most disgusting and irritating thing abt #Manmadhudu2 other than movie itself is the dubbing of @Chinmayi to @Rakulpreet character! Its most unnatural and audience were forcefully made to hear the voice from a character whose expressions r totally nt in sync with the voice. (sic)

