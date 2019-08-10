Manmadhudu 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers
Nagarjuna, one of the most respected names in Tollywood, is currently in the limelight due to his latest movie Manmadhudu 2 that arrived in theatres yesterday (August 9, 2019). The movie, which is not a sequel to the 2002 classic Manmadhudu, has been directed by noted director Rahul Ravindran and features 'King' in the role of a casanova. Manmadhudu 2 has reportedly opened to a decent response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews.
Now, here is some shocking news for Nagarjuna fans. In an unfortunate development, Manmadhudu 2 has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download', which has ruffled a few feathers. The leak is likely to affect the film's box office collections big time, which is unacceptable.
Meanwhile, Manmadhudu 2 has created a great deal of buzz on social media.
Hari Krishna @Hari82087166
@Chinmayi@Samanthaprabhu2 #Manmadhudu2 what kind of movie is this? Full of double meanings and in one scene indirectly talks about weight that is about body parts? Please respond about this. (sic)
Cchuniya @chunia0325
#Manmadhudu2 😍😍😍 So I don't know what the negative reviews are all about!!!! I went for the show... I loved it... the show was full... the audience (mostly families) were laughing and enjoying the film... infact they waited for the end credits to finish too!!!! (sic)
Navyanth 17 @Navyanth17
Watched #Manmadhudu2 Just a minutes ago Great acting by @iamnagarjuna Sir you look like a 20 year old kid @Rakulpreet Had Impressed a lot in the movie wity Her expressions and Her #Beautyness Great Direction by @23_rahulr Keep it up sir #Manmadadhu2 Will defenitely cross #100cr (sic)
Sandeep @Insoluble_Me
Most disgusting and irritating thing abt #Manmadhudu2 other than movie itself is the dubbing of @Chinmayi to @Rakulpreet character! Its most unnatural and audience were forcefully made to hear the voice from a character whose expressions r totally nt in sync with the voice. (sic)
Piracy is a heartless act that can't be tolerated under any circumstances. We hope that those in authority take appropriate steps to combat the menace.