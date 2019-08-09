English
    Manmadhudu 2 Movie Review: Live Updates About The Nagarjuna Starrer

    By
    |

    Manmadhudu 2, one of the biggest movies of the month, is set to arrive in theatres today (August 9, 2019) much to the delight of Nagarjuna fans. The film, directed by Rahul Ravindran, features 'King' in the role of a Casanova who loves to 'make love'. A remake of the French hit I Do, the romantic-comedy has ruffled a few feathers due to its naughty trailer, which might eventually work in its favour. Manmadhudu 2 has Rakul Preet as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with Nagarjuna.

    The first shows of Manmadhudu 2 are set to begin. Stay tuned for the Live Review.

    Meanwhile, here are the biggest talking points about Manmadhudu 2.

    A Big Winner?

    Being the only major Tollywood release of the week, Manmadhudu 2 is likely to open on a good note at the box office. It should click with the ‘Gen Y' audience, which might ultimately help it have a fairly long run at the ticket window and exceed expectations.

    A Paisa Vasool Affair

    While Nagarjuna has made it clear that Manmadhudu 2 does not have any ‘adult content', the fact still remains that the movie is likely to feature quite a few raunchy dialogues and comic punches. The film has Rakul in her most glamourous avatar ever and this might help it click with the mass audience. The songs too seem to have strong situational appeal, which is another big highlight. All in all, Manmadhudu 2 promises to be a paisa vasool affair.

    Trouble For ‘Gen Y’ Heroes?

    Nagarjuna, who has been an integral part of Tollywood for well over three decades, apparently has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. The buzz is that if Manmadhudu 2 becomes a hit, Nags might take up more full-fledged romantic roles and indirectly give ‘Gen Y' heroes a run for their money.

    Will Manmadhudu 2 Overcome This Hurdle?

    Shortly after the Manmadhudu 2 teaser went viral on social media, some fans attacked Nagarjuna for doing lip-lock scenes with young heroines. Some movie buffs even trolled Rahul Ravindran's wife and singer Chinmayi for not criticising the ‘sexist' movie, which left a bad taste in the mouth. It remains to be seen if this negativity affects Manmadhudu 2 in the long run.

    manmadhudu 2 nagarjuna
    Friday, August 9, 2019, 5:34 [IST]
