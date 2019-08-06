Manmadhudu 2 Pre-release Business Report: Nagarjuna's Movie Makes Solid Impact

Manmadhudu 2, one of the biggest Tollywood movies of the year, is all set to hit screens on Friday (August 9, 2019) and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, here is an exciting update about the Nagarjuna starrer. According to reports, Manmadhudu 2's worldwide theatrical rights are valued at around Rs 20 crore, which many feel, makes it a low-risk affair.

Manmadhudu 2 has raked in Rs 2.5 crore in the all-important Ceded region, much to the delight of Akkineni fans. Similarly, its Nizam rights are valued at Rs 7 crore, which looks recoverable, given Nagarjuna's popularity. While the pre-release report for several key regions has not been revealed yet, the general feeling is that Manmadhudu 2 is being viewed as 'hot property' by trade experts.

Manmadhudu 2 has also grabbed attention in the overseas market with its US rights fetching nearly Rs 2 crore.

Manmadhudu 2, a remake of the French hit I Do, is touted to be a lively romantic-comedy that revolves around the exploits of a 'virgin playboy'. The film, directed by Rahul Ravindran, features Nagarjuna in a lively new 'kiss-stealing' avatar, which has ruffled a few feathers. Manmadhudu 2 features Rakul Preet as the leading lady and marks her first on-screen collaboration with 'King'. Actors Nassar, Vennela Kishore and Rao Ramesh too are a part of the cast. Actresses Samantha Akkinent, Keerthy Suresh and Akshara Gowda have cameo roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, Manmadhudu 2 has cleared Censor formalities with a 'U/A' certificate, which suggests that it is not as bold or raunchy as the trailer suggests.

Interestingly, once Manmadhudu 2 hits screens, Nagarjuna is likely to turn his attention to Bangaraju, a sequel to the Sankranti hit Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film, featuring Naga Chaitanya as the parallel lead, is slated to release in 2020.

