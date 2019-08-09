English
    Manmadhudu 2: Rakul Preet And Jhansi's Lip-lock Takes Social Media By Storm

    By
    |

    Rakul Preet, one of the most popular young stars in Tollywood, is currently in the limelight due to her latest release Manmadhudu 2 that arrived in theatres today (August 9, 2019). Now, here is some shocking news for the Punjabi lady's die-hard fans. The much talked about lip-lock from Manmadhudu 2 , featuring Rakul and actress Jhansi is going viral on social media for a surprising reason.

    Most fans are calling the Manmadhudu 2 kissing scene an example of 'real feminism' and trolling those associated with the movie. Some trolls are also making fun of Chinmayi for not commenting on the controversy.

    Rakul Preet

    Manmadhudu 2, directed by actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran is a romantic-comedy that features Nagarjuna in the role of a playboy who loves the company of young women. The film landed in a controversy even before hitting screens as its teaser featured a lip-lock between 'King' and one of his female co-stars. Judging by the Rakul-Jhansi issue, it seems that the film's tryst with controversy is far from over.

    Meanwhile, Rakul is going through a good phase on the work front. With Manmadhudu 2 in theatres, she is set to turn her attention to her film with Tamil hero Sivakarthikeyan, being referred to as SK 14. The young miss will also be seen in Shankar's Indian 2, slated to go on floors soon. She also has a Hindi movie titled Marjaavaan in her kitty.

