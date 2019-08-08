English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Manmadhudu 2: Samantha Akkineni Upset With Nagarjuna’s Reel Antics? Here Is What We Know

    By
    |

    Veteran hero Nagarjuna is all set to entertain fans with his upcoming movie Manmadhudu 2, slated to arrive in theatres tomorrow (August 9, 2019). The film, directed by noted actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran has created a great deal of buzz in the industry as it features 'King' in a naughty new avatar. The romantic-comedy has also grabbed plenty of attention due to the smoking scenes featuring Rakul Preet. During a recent interaction with the media, Nagarjuna revealed that his family members did not like the Manmadhudu 2 trailer much.

    Samantha Gave Nagarjuna A Piece Of Her Mind

    Nagarjuna said that Samantha Akkineni was quite unhappy with his antics in the Manmadhudu 2 trailer and asked him to explain why he was doing such a movie at his age. She, however, changed her mind after watching the trailer again.

    The Inside Deets

    The buzz is that Samantha was not okay with Nagarjuna playing a playboy at 59 and felt that it did not suit his on-screen image. She might also have been offended by the references to ‘virginity'.

    Nags Is Cool With Everything

    Unlike his family members, Nagarjuna has no issues doing a film like Manmadhudu 2 as it has been shot ‘sensibly'. He recently said that it is a clean entertainer that should click with the target audience. The star also made it clear that there is nothing wrong in romancing a younger heroine on the big screen.

    A Big Winner?

    Manmadhudu 2, the only major Tollywood release of the week, is set to open well at the box office and rake in the moolah. As Saaho has been postponed to August 30, 2019, the film is likely to remain the top choice of the family audience in Week 2 as well.

    The Road Ahead

    Once Manmadhudu 2 hits screens, Nagarjuna is likely to turn his attention to Bangarajju, a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana. He will also be seen in the Bollywood biggie Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

    So, are you excited about Manmadhudu 2? Comments, please!

    More SAMANTHA AKKINENI News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue