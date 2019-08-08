Manmadhudu 2: Samantha Akkineni Upset With Nagarjuna’s Reel Antics? Here Is What We Know

Samantha Gave Nagarjuna A Piece Of Her Mind

Nagarjuna said that Samantha Akkineni was quite unhappy with his antics in the Manmadhudu 2 trailer and asked him to explain why he was doing such a movie at his age. She, however, changed her mind after watching the trailer again.

The Inside Deets

The buzz is that Samantha was not okay with Nagarjuna playing a playboy at 59 and felt that it did not suit his on-screen image. She might also have been offended by the references to ‘virginity'.

Nags Is Cool With Everything

Unlike his family members, Nagarjuna has no issues doing a film like Manmadhudu 2 as it has been shot ‘sensibly'. He recently said that it is a clean entertainer that should click with the target audience. The star also made it clear that there is nothing wrong in romancing a younger heroine on the big screen.

A Big Winner?

Manmadhudu 2, the only major Tollywood release of the week, is set to open well at the box office and rake in the moolah. As Saaho has been postponed to August 30, 2019, the film is likely to remain the top choice of the family audience in Week 2 as well.

The Road Ahead

Once Manmadhudu 2 hits screens, Nagarjuna is likely to turn his attention to Bangarajju, a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana. He will also be seen in the Bollywood biggie Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

