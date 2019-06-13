Manmadhudu 2 Teaser Is Out; Nagarjuna Is Back With A Romantic Fun Entertainer!

Manmadhudu 2 is one among the movies for which every Nagarjuna fan is eagerly waiting for. Now, as promised by the team, Manmadhudu 2's teaser has come out in the online circuits. Manmadhudu 2 teaser released online at 1 AM. Watch Manmadhudu 2 teaser here.

Manmadhudu 2 is the sequel to the 2002 movie Manmadhudu, which also featured Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead role. The teaser of Manmadhudu 2 is a heavily promising one and it assures a romantic fun entertainer, much like its prequel. The teaser has been well-cut giving us a clear idea about the core theme of the movie. Nagarjuna looks in top form and we definitely can expect an entertaining performance from the ever-dependable actor of Tollywood.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, Manmadhudu 2 also features other popular actors in important roles. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this film. Samantha Akkineni is also a part of the project as she will be seen doing a cameo role. On the other hand, popular actress Keerthy Suresh too is a part of the star cast of Manmadhudu 2 and she will be seen doing a special appearance.

Meanwhile, the team has announced that Manmadhudu 2 will hit the big screens on August 9, 2019.