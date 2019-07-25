Manmadhudu 2 Trailer Is Out; Nagarjuna All Set To Take You For A Complete Fun Ride!

Manmadhudu 2, the upcoming Nagarjuna starrer, will be releasing in the theatres on August 9, 2019. The movie ranks high on expectations and Nagarjuna is expected to offer a well-made family entertainer to the movie audiences.

The release date of Manmadhudu 2 is nearing and now, the makers of the film have come up with a special gift for Nagarjuna fans. Manmadhudu 2 trailer is out and it hit the online circuits at 11.11 AM. The trailer has been released through the official YouTube channel of Annapurna Studios.

Manmadhudu 2 trailer looks extremely good and this time, Nagarjuna assures a complete fun ride. The trailer suggests that the film surrounds around a character named Sam and his impending marriage. Manmadhudu 2 promises to be in the lines of its sequel with high dosage of comedy elements in it. Take a look at the trailer here.

Earlier, the makers of Manmadhudu 2 had come up with a teaser of the film, which came in as a pleasant surprise to the audiences. The well-cut teaser gave a befitting idea about the film as well as the character that Nagarjuna plays in the movie. It had assured that Manmadhudu 2 will be a romantic family entertainer that will be high on comedy elements.

Later, Manmadhudu 2 team also came up with a character teaser of Avanthika, the role which is being played by Rakul Preet Singh in the film. This teaser too gained everyone's attention.

Now, Manmadhudu 2 trailer is also expected to follow the same path and emerge as a huge success. Let us wait and see what would happen.

Manmadhudu 2 has been directed by Rahul Raveendran, who had made his dierctorial debut through the film Chi La Sow, which had released in 2018. The film was produced by Nagarjuna.

Along with Nagarjuna, Manmadhudu 2 also features Rakul Preet Singh, Rao Ramesh, Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore etc., in important roles. Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Akkineni will be seen doing cameo roles in the movie.