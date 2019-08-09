Manmadhudu 2 Twitter Review: Here Is What Movie Buffs Feel About The Nagarjuna Starrer

Nagarjuna, last seen in the box office dud Devadas, is back with his latest release Manmadhudu 2 that hit screens today (August 9, 2019). The film, featuring 'King' in a lively new avatar, has been directed by actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran and revolves around the exploits of a casanova, who is obsessed with 'making love'. Manmadhudu 2, a remake of the French movie I Do, stars Rakul Preet as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Nags. The young lady's bold avatar has grabbed plenty of attention for a variety of reasons, which is likely to work in the film's favour.

The first shows of Manmadhudu 2 are underway and here is the Twitter review.