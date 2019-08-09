Manmadhudu 2 Twitter Review: Here Is What Movie Buffs Feel About The Nagarjuna Starrer

Nagarjuna, last seen in the box office dud Devadas, is back with his latest release Manmadhudu 2 that hit screens today (August 9, 2019). The film, featuring 'King' in a lively new avatar, has been directed by actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran and revolves around the exploits of a casanova, who is obsessed with 'making love'. Manmadhudu 2, a remake of the French movie I Do, stars Rakul Preet as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Nags. The young lady's bold avatar has grabbed plenty of attention for a variety of reasons, which is likely to work in the film's favour.

The first shows of Manmadhudu 2 are underway and here is the Twitter review.

pradyumna reddy @pradyumnavicky #Manmadhudu2 from USA Though few scenes are dragged, There is Lots of Fun with @vennelakishore . Whole crowd erupted in every comedy scene. Music👌🏻, Cinematography 👌🏻👌🏻. Dont believe fake reviews. Go for it. Definitely Worth Watching👍🏻. @23_rahulr @Rakulpreet @iamnagarjuna Sriman_017 @Sthirunagaru #Manmadhudu Movie caption - "He hates women" Result : Golden Hit, Best Movie Ever. #Manmadhudu2 Movie caption - "He loves women" Result : Flop, Useless Comedy. Lesson : Don't fall for girls, you'll end up loosing #Manmadhudu2 #Nagarjuna @23_rahulr #rakul Mahanati @Mahanatiii Hilarious First half Totally laugh riot #Manmadhudu2 Nag as fck boy is crazyystttt @vennelakishore is ❤❤❤❤❤ Babyyyyyyyy rocked it. Congrats for the Blockbuster @23_rahulr Name_is_Gabbar singh @nameisPSNS @iamnagarjuna We have huge Respect On u sir,U r an excellent actor we atleast Expect Half range in oopiri,Soggade chinninayana Type movies from,. Except devadas We all disappointex From ur Last Outings #Manmadhudu2 is Biggest Wrong Step U did by spoiling the classic Varun Kilaru @varunkilaru #Manmadhudu2 - A passable entertainer that banks on a couple of hilarious comedy scenes,a brilliant Rakul and the ever dependable Kishore. Rahul, who wrote such an organic screenplay for his first film, misses the mark this time. Final word: Nowhere near the ever green classic!

Tweets used unedited