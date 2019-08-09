English
    Manmadhudu 2 Twitter Review: Here Is What Movie Buffs Feel About The Nagarjuna Starrer

    By
    |

    Nagarjuna, last seen in the box office dud Devadas, is back with his latest release Manmadhudu 2 that hit screens today (August 9, 2019). The film, featuring 'King' in a lively new avatar, has been directed by actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran and revolves around the exploits of a casanova, who is obsessed with 'making love'. Manmadhudu 2, a remake of the French movie I Do, stars Rakul Preet as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Nags. The young lady's bold avatar has grabbed plenty of attention for a variety of reasons, which is likely to work in the film's favour.

    The first shows of Manmadhudu 2 are underway and here is the Twitter review.

    pradyumna reddy @pradyumnavicky

    #Manmadhudu2 from USA

    Though few scenes are dragged, There is

    Lots of Fun with

    @vennelakishore

    . Whole crowd erupted in every comedy scene.

    Music👌🏻, Cinematography 👌🏻👌🏻.

    Dont believe fake reviews. Go for it.

    Definitely Worth Watching👍🏻.

    @23_rahulr

    @Rakulpreet

    @iamnagarjuna

    Sriman_017 @Sthirunagaru

    #Manmadhudu Movie caption - "He hates women"

    Result : Golden Hit, Best Movie Ever.

    #Manmadhudu2 Movie caption - "He loves women"

    Result : Flop, Useless Comedy.

    Lesson : Don't fall for girls, you'll end up loosing

    #Manmadhudu2 #Nagarjuna

    @23_rahulr

    #rakul

    Mahanati @Mahanatiii

    Hilarious First half

    Totally laugh riot #Manmadhudu2

    Nag as fck boy is crazyystttt

    @vennelakishore

    is ❤❤❤❤❤

    Babyyyyyyyy rocked it.

    Congrats for the Blockbuster

    @23_rahulr

    Name_is_Gabbar singh @nameisPSNS

    @iamnagarjuna

    We have huge Respect On u sir,U r an excellent actor we atleast Expect Half range in oopiri,Soggade chinninayana Type movies from,. Except devadas We all disappointex From ur Last Outings

    #Manmadhudu2 is Biggest Wrong Step U did by spoiling the classic

    Varun Kilaru @varunkilaru

    #Manmadhudu2 - A passable entertainer that banks on a couple of hilarious comedy scenes,a brilliant Rakul and the ever dependable Kishore. Rahul, who wrote such an organic screenplay for his first film, misses the mark this time.

    Final word: Nowhere near the ever green classic!

    Tweets used unedited

