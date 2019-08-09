Manmadhudu 2 Twitter Review: Here Is What Movie Buffs Feel About The Nagarjuna Starrer
Nagarjuna, last seen in the box office dud Devadas, is back with his latest release Manmadhudu 2 that hit screens today (August 9, 2019). The film, featuring 'King' in a lively new avatar, has been directed by actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran and revolves around the exploits of a casanova, who is obsessed with 'making love'. Manmadhudu 2, a remake of the French movie I Do, stars Rakul Preet as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Nags. The young lady's bold avatar has grabbed plenty of attention for a variety of reasons, which is likely to work in the film's favour.
The first shows of Manmadhudu 2 are underway and here is the Twitter review.
pradyumna reddy @pradyumnavicky
#Manmadhudu2 from USA
Though few scenes are dragged, There is
Lots of Fun with
@vennelakishore
. Whole crowd erupted in every comedy scene.
Music👌🏻, Cinematography 👌🏻👌🏻.
Dont believe fake reviews. Go for it.
Definitely Worth Watching👍🏻.
@23_rahulr
@Rakulpreet
@iamnagarjuna
Sriman_017 @Sthirunagaru
#Manmadhudu Movie caption - "He hates women"
Result : Golden Hit, Best Movie Ever.
#Manmadhudu2 Movie caption - "He loves women"
Result : Flop, Useless Comedy.
Lesson : Don't fall for girls, you'll end up loosing
#Manmadhudu2 #Nagarjuna
@23_rahulr
#rakul
Mahanati @Mahanatiii
Hilarious First half
Totally laugh riot #Manmadhudu2
Nag as fck boy is crazyystttt
@vennelakishore
is ❤❤❤❤❤
Babyyyyyyyy rocked it.
Congrats for the Blockbuster
@23_rahulr
Name_is_Gabbar singh @nameisPSNS
@iamnagarjuna
We have huge Respect On u sir,U r an excellent actor we atleast Expect Half range in oopiri,Soggade chinninayana Type movies from,. Except devadas We all disappointex From ur Last Outings
#Manmadhudu2 is Biggest Wrong Step U did by spoiling the classic
Varun Kilaru @varunkilaru
#Manmadhudu2 - A passable entertainer that banks on a couple of hilarious comedy scenes,a brilliant Rakul and the ever dependable Kishore. Rahul, who wrote such an organic screenplay for his first film, misses the mark this time.
Final word: Nowhere near the ever green classic!
Tweets used unedited