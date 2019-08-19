English
    Manmadhudu 2 Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Nagarjuna's Movie Proves To Be A Disaster

    Manmadhudu 2, featuring Nagarjuna in the lead, hit screens on August 9, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office. However, the romantic-comedy never really clicked with fans and this led to its downfall. To make matters worse, it failed to impress most critics. Now, merely a few days after its release, Manmadhudu 2 has ended its run on a disappointing note. According to reports, the film's worldwide closing share stands at a paltry Rs 9.61 crore. Here is the full report.

    Manmadhudu 2 Closing Box Office Collections

    Manmadhudu 2's theatrical rights were valued at Rs 19.6 crore, which means that it recovered barely 50 per cent of the investment. Based on its lacklustre performance, it can be called a 'disaster'.

    A Disaster At Home

    Manmadhudu 2 collected a closing share of around Rs 7 crore at the AP/TS box office and recovered less than 50 per cent of the investment. The film fared extremely poorly in the Ceded market where it collected a share of Rs 1 crore and made a recovery of merely 40 per cent. It underperformed in several other centres as well.

    The Finer Details

    The Manmadhudu 2 teaser featured a lip-lock between Nagarjuna and one of his female co-stars, which ruffled a few feathers. Things went from bad to worse when Rakul Preet's 'smoking hot' avatar took social media by storm. The buzz is that these controversies indirectly alienated the family audience and spelled trouble for Manmadhudu 2.

    Nagarjuna In Big Trouble?

    Last year, Nagarjuna suffered a setback when Officer bombed at the box office and failed to impress fans. His next release Devadas too did not live up to expectations. With the Manmadhudu debacle, he has delivered three flops in a row, which is not a good sign.

    The Road Ahead

    Nagarjuna will next be seen in Bangarraju, a sequel to the Sankranti hit Soggade Chinni Nayana. 'King' will also be seen in the Bollywood biggie Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and RRR actress Alia Bhatt in the lead.

