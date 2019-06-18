English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Megastar Chiranjeevi Slapped His Younger Brother Naga Babu For This Reason!

    By Staff
    |

    Megastar Chiranjeevi is a dear star to one and all. His onscreen and offscreen persona have gained him a huge number of admirers. He is one among those celebrities who know to strike the right balance between professional and personal life. The close-knit Mega family consists of many of the top stars of the present day Telugu cinema. The close bond that the trio of Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan share is something very special. Many a time, rumours had come up regarding rifts but they were proved to be just baseless. Interestingly, here is an instance when Megastar Chiranjeevi had given a huge shock to his younger brother Naga Babu.

    During Childhood

    According to the reports, the incident in consideration dated back to the childhood days of the Mega brothers. If reports are to be revealed, Naga Babu had once revealed that his big brother had slapped him.

    The Backdrop

    Reportedly, when the incident occured Naga Babu was studying in 7th grade whereas Chiranjeevi was pursuing his intermediate. "I was studying seventh when my brother Chiranjeevi was studying intermediate. Annayya went out and before going he told me to get the clothes from the laundry," he reportedly said.

    When Chiranjeevi Got Angry

    Naga Babu revealed that he didn't get the clothes from the laundary despite the instructions. "However, I didn't get the clothes and Annayya after returning got furious that I didn't get the clothes. He got angry and slapped me saying 'You don't complete the work I asked you to do'" Naga Babu has been quoted as saying by Cinejosh.com.

    Chiranjeevi Felt Bad

    Naga Babu also added that while his mother scolded Chiranjeevi for beating him, their father supported Chiranjeevi. However, Naga Babu also added that Chiranjeevi felt bad after beating him.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    READ: Chiranjeevi Gives A Mega Shock to Prabhas Fans? Deets Inside!

    More CHIRANJEEVI News

    Read more about: chiranjeevi naga babu
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 17:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue