Megastar Chiranjeevi Slapped His Younger Brother Naga Babu For This Reason!
Megastar Chiranjeevi is a dear star to one and all. His onscreen and offscreen persona have gained him a huge number of admirers. He is one among those celebrities who know to strike the right balance between professional and personal life. The close-knit Mega family consists of many of the top stars of the present day Telugu cinema. The close bond that the trio of Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan share is something very special. Many a time, rumours had come up regarding rifts but they were proved to be just baseless. Interestingly, here is an instance when Megastar Chiranjeevi had given a huge shock to his younger brother Naga Babu.
During Childhood
According to the reports, the incident in consideration dated back to the childhood days of the Mega brothers. If reports are to be revealed, Naga Babu had once revealed that his big brother had slapped him.
The Backdrop
Reportedly, when the incident occured Naga Babu was studying in 7th grade whereas Chiranjeevi was pursuing his intermediate. "I was studying seventh when my brother Chiranjeevi was studying intermediate. Annayya went out and before going he told me to get the clothes from the laundry," he reportedly said.
When Chiranjeevi Got Angry
Naga Babu revealed that he didn't get the clothes from the laundary despite the instructions. "However, I didn't get the clothes and Annayya after returning got furious that I didn't get the clothes. He got angry and slapped me saying 'You don't complete the work I asked you to do'" Naga Babu has been quoted as saying by Cinejosh.com.
Chiranjeevi Felt Bad
Naga Babu also added that while his mother scolded Chiranjeevi for beating him, their father supported Chiranjeevi. However, Naga Babu also added that Chiranjeevi felt bad after beating him.
(Source: Cinejosh)
