    Mehreen Once Assaulted A Guy In Public For This Astonishing Reason

    By
    |

    Earlier this year, actress Mehreen received some good news when the Anil Ravipudi-directed F2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all and sundry. The film, released during Sankranthi, did well at the box office despite clashing with NTR Kathanayakudu and Ram Charan's action drama Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film's success worked wonders for her career and made her a craze on social media.

    Now, Mehreen is in the limelight for a shocking reason. During a recent interaction with the media, the 'Punjabi Kudi' revealed that a few years ago, she assaulted a fellow for clicking her photos without her permission.

    Mehreen

    "When I was in X standard, I went to a mall with my friends. A guy was taking my pics on his mobile. I went to him and asked for his mobile wand when he refused to give his mobile to me, I gave a tight slap to him. I caught his collar, snatched his mobile phone and deleted all the snaps," she added.

    This is a big revelation and it proves that Mehreen is one feisty and though lady.

    Interestingly, some time ago, Kajal Aggarwal too hadrevealed that once she beat up a guy for behaving inappropriately with a friend.

    "One time a person started troubling my friend and at that time I pulled him by his collar and punched him on his face," the Mersal beauty had said.

    Meanwhile, Mehreen is currently working on Chanakya, which has her paired opposite 'Macho Star' Gopichand. She also has a movie with Dhanush in her kitty.

    So, do you think that Mehreen is Tollywood's 'next big thing'? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 14:22 [IST]
