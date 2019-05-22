English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mehreen Pirzada To Act Opposite This Nandamuri Hero Soon?

    By
    |

    Earlier this year, actress Mehreen Pirzada became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when F2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and proved to be the big winner of the Sankranti season. The lively comedy saw her act opposite Varun Tej and showcase her comic timing. F2 also saw Mehreen up her glam quotient and prove that she is quite a stunner. Now, here is some big news for all you Mehreen fans out there.

    According to reports, Mehreen might soon be roped in to play the female lead opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in his film with KS Ravikumar. The makers want to cast younger heroines opposite Tollywood's favourite 'Legend' and feel that the Punjabi lady is the right choice. One is likely to get more clarity about this in the days to come.

    Mehreen

    Interestingly, NBK is going through a rather difficult phase on the work front. This Sankranti, he suffered a big setback when NTR Kathanayakudu bombed at the box office despite receiving favourable reviews. The film, revolving around NTR's contribution to the film world, never connected with the masses which proved to be its downfall.

    In February, Balakrishna suffered another blow when NTR Mahanayakudu sank without a trace and ended up being a disaster of epic proportions. As such, the KS Ravikumar movie is a crucial one for him and fans have high expectations from it.

    Most Read:Top Telugu Actress Has No Projects Despite Giving A Huge Blockbuster?

    Source: Tollywood.Net

    Read more about: mehreen pirzada
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue