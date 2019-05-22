Mehreen Pirzada To Act Opposite This Nandamuri Hero Soon?

Earlier this year, actress Mehreen Pirzada became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when F2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and proved to be the big winner of the Sankranti season. The lively comedy saw her act opposite Varun Tej and showcase her comic timing. F2 also saw Mehreen up her glam quotient and prove that she is quite a stunner. Now, here is some big news for all you Mehreen fans out there.

According to reports, Mehreen might soon be roped in to play the female lead opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in his film with KS Ravikumar. The makers want to cast younger heroines opposite Tollywood's favourite 'Legend' and feel that the Punjabi lady is the right choice. One is likely to get more clarity about this in the days to come.

Interestingly, NBK is going through a rather difficult phase on the work front. This Sankranti, he suffered a big setback when NTR Kathanayakudu bombed at the box office despite receiving favourable reviews. The film, revolving around NTR's contribution to the film world, never connected with the masses which proved to be its downfall.

In February, Balakrishna suffered another blow when NTR Mahanayakudu sank without a trace and ended up being a disaster of epic proportions. As such, the KS Ravikumar movie is a crucial one for him and fans have high expectations from it.

