'Mind Block' Song Sets Record: Beats 'Ramulo Ramula' And 'Chumma Kizhi'!

'Mind Block' song from Sarileru Neekevvaru is enjoying a dream outing with fans lapping up this peppy number. The song was bound to be a chart-topper and the initial statistics show that Mind Block hasn't failed in its mission. Reportedly, the song has already overtaken 'Ramulo Ramula' from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo to emerge as the most-viewed Telugu lyrical video in 24 hours. Meanwhile, the song has also overtaken the 24 hours views of 'Chumma Kizhi' from Darbar.

According to reports, Mind Block has already amassed over 7.7 million views on YouTube and that too within 24 hours of release. Earlier, Ramulo Ramula had set a record when it fetched over 7.3 million views in the first 24 hours.

The song from the upcoming Mahesh Babu movie has also overtaken Chumma Kizhi, the superhit song from Darbar to become the most-viewed South Indian lyrical video song on YouTube in 24 hours. The song from the Rajinikanth starrer, set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander, had amassed around 7.7 million views in a single day, which continues to be a record among the Tamil lyrical videos released, so far.

Mind Block song, set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, has been sung by Blaaze and Ranina Reddy. The lyrics of the song penned by Sri Mani and DSP are pretty interesting. Along with that, the interesting one-liners by Mahesh Babu too add to the uniqueness of the song. Well, the song has got a good reception from fans and has received a good number of likes as well on YouTube. Now, they are eagerly waiting to watch the superstar perform to this song on the big screen.

Meanwhile, it needs to be seen whether Mind Block could go on to maintain the momentum and break some more records in terms of views.